Lidl Future Stars: inspiring young ladies footballers to stay involved 18 May 2017





Lidl Future Stars Lidl Future Stars

As proud supporters of Ladies Gaelic Football, Lidl Ireland wants players at every level to have the best possible chance at reaching their full sporting potential. Lidl’s latest grassroots offering; ‘Lidl Future Stars’ aims at encouraging young female footballers to stay involved in team sports and unleash their full potential both on and off the field.

The four free events, aimed at young girls aged 8-12, will allow players to practice the skills of the game alongside their female sporting heroes. A panel of LGFA county players will host various skill sessions whilst also teaching the players, in a fun way, about the key benefits of sport and nutrition

The ‘Lidl Future Stars’ events will take place in July in the following venues:

Cavan Gaels, Saturday 8th July

Galway Centre of Excellence, Claregalway, Sunday 9th July

St Brigid's GAA, Castleknock, Saturday 15th July

Mallow GAA Sports Complex, Sunday 16th July

Lidl Ireland Managing Director, John Paul Scally, commented: ‘When launching the second year of our LGFA partnership earlier this year, we reiterated our commitment to the sport and its participants at every level. We’re excited about the ‘Lidl Future Stars’ activation as it brings to life our campaign promise of Serious Support. Keeping young girls involved in playing team sports has benefits far beyond the football field and we look forward, through initiatives such as ‘Lidl Future Stars’, to continue working closely with our partners in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’

Parents and guardians are also invited to attend and relax with some healthy refreshments in the purpose built pitch-side café and listen to insights from key speakers on nutrition, sport and wellness. To register your Lidl Future Star complete the nomination form in your local Lidl store or online: http://www.lidl.ie/en/ community.htm