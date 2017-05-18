'Players have worked exceptionally hard' - McGrath 18 May 2017





Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath says his players need no reminding of the challenge they face going in against Monaghan.

The Down native has branded Saturday’s opposition “an accomplished team” and says the Ernesiders will need to summon a top performance if they are to cause an upset in Clones and advance into the Ulster SFC quarter-finals next month.

“Every championship match is obviously a challenge, the fact that we are in the preliminary round, out first, the first day and Monaghan have had a good league campaign,” McGrath is quoted saying by GAA.ie.

“They certainly consolidated their position in Division One, they are an accomplished team, they have won two Ulster titles over the past four or five years.

“Nobody has to tell us the nature of the challenge and the extent of the challenge. The players have worked exceptionally hard and we have put our league disappointment behind us to focus on this game for the past four or five weeks.

“Like every team at this time of year we are very single minded in knowing what has to be done, realising the challenge that is there. It is all about meeting that challenge, it is the same for any team going into any championship match: you have to perform on the day, that is what we are intending to do.”