Wee captain wary of Wicklow 18 May 2017





Louth's Adrian Reid Louth's Adrian Reid

Louth captain Adrian Reid insists the Wee County cannot afford to treat the threat posed by Wicklow lightly.

The Reds are favourites to see off the Garden County in Parnell Park on Sunday and set up a Leinster SFC quarter-final derby date with Meath, but Mattock Rangers clubman Reid says they're not looking past Johnny Magee's charges:

"It's funny, a lot of the media are talking about Louth and Meath already, which is very disrespectful," he notes in The Dundalk Democrat.

"Within the camp, we've only one team in mind and that's Wicklow. We know that through the years if Louth take their eye off the opposition, we generally tend to lose unless we're 100% prepared for that.

"We haven't been looking past Wicklow. We know what they will pose. We played them last year and we have done a lot of video analysis on them, so we are more than prepared for the challenge they will bring."