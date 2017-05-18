League final was 'a no-show' from Tipp - Maher 18 May 2017





Tipperary's Padraic Maher at the launch of the 2017 Munster senior hurling and football championships.

Padraic Maher says Tipperary will be looking to atone for their poor league final display when they welcome Cork to Thurles on Sunday.

The All-Ireland champions were on the receiving end of a 16-point hammering from Galway in last month’s Division 1 decider – a result which Maher branded as “devastating”.

"Straight up, it was a no-show from us," he told RTÉ Sport.

"From early on in the game you could see that Galway were that couple of steps ahead of us and they continued that throughout the game. We hold our hands up. We've no complaints.

"We were just very flat on the day. We can't fault our preparation, we put everything into it. We'd a good game against Wexford the week before and there was a good buzz in the camp.

"It was one of those days. It was nothing you could brush under the carpet; you have to learn from it as well. It was devastating for us not to at least perform in the league final let alone win it."

On Sunday’s game, the Thurles Sarsfields man added: “It's the first national trophy of the year so you go and try and win it. Unfortunately we didn't manage to do that. Hopefully it will be something to keep us on our toes in the championship.

"We'll move on please God and try to put in a performance against Cork."