Burns remembers three-game saga 18 May 2017





Louth's Ryan Burns celebrates.

Ryan Burns was only eleven when Louth and Wicklow met three times in the 2007 Leinster SFC.

The Wee County beat Mick O’Dwyer’s Garden County in a second replay at Croke Park a decade ago and Burns' uncles, Mark and David Brennan, were part of the winning team.

On Sunday, the Hunterstown Rovers clubman will be a crucial cog in Colin Kelly’s attack as the Reds lock horns with Wicklow at Parnell Park in the 2017 provincial competition.

“I remember one of them really well, they were playing in Parnell Park. I remember standing behind the goals, at the opposite end to the scoreboard,” he tells The Dundalk Democrat.

“They were exciting games and we really couldn’t get rid of them. So, we can’t take anything for granted with Wicklow.

“We played them last year in Division Four and that would have been my first time coming across them. We played them with the U21s this year as well and they had a couple of handy enough footballers.

“Obviously, their league campaign wasn’t great this year but championship is a different story and I’m sure they’ll have their camp in order and be ready to try and cause an upset this week.”