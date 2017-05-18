League result 'irrelevant', says McDonnell 18 May 2017





Cork's Stephen McDonnell under pressure from Seamus Callanan of Tipperary

©INPHO Cork's Stephen McDonnell under pressure from Seamus Callanan of Tipperary©INPHO

Cork defender Stephen McDonnell says the Rebels’ league victory over Tipperary this year counts for nothing ahead of this weekend’s championship meeting.

Munster’s two most successful counties will cross swords in Sunday’s provincial championship quarter-final in Thurles, where McDonnell and his team mates will be looking to pull off back-to-back wins over the All-Ireland champions having had a point to spare over them back in March.

“You can look at winning in the league as ‘only the league’, but I suppose it does give the younger players a game against Tipperary before playing them in the championship,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“That gives them a bit of comfort before the (championship) game, but it’s the league, and championship is a whole new ball game.

“Whatever happens on the day of the championship will happen regardless what happened earlier in the league. I don’t think winning in the league will do much for anyone, whether they won or we won, it’s irrelevant.”