Team news: Duffy gets the nod for Mayo juniors 17 May 2017





Mayo's Barry Duffy against Armagh.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Mayo's Barry Duffy against Armagh.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Balla's Barry Duffy gets the nod at left half-back as Mayo make just one change for tonight's Connacht JFC final against Leitrim in Charlestown (throw-in 7pm).

A member of last year's All-Ireland winning U21 squad, Duffy made a notable impression off the bench in last Friday's 1-15 to 0-12 semi-final victory over Sligo at the Fr O'Hara Park venue, scoring the games only goal.

Belmullet's Sean Gaughan is the player who loses out as the Michael Forde captained outfit aim to maintain their stranglehold on the provincial junior silverware.

A win for Sean McLoughlin side's tonight will see Mayo claim a three-in-a-row of Connacht junior football titles for the first time in their history.

Mayo (Connacht JFC final v Leitrim): Mattie Flanagan; Barry Leonard, Padraic O’Malley, Conor Walsh; James Kelly, Ray Neary, Barry Duffy; Michael Forde, Peter Collins; Mark Ronaldson, John Reilly, Kevin Gibbons; Ryan O’Donoghue, James Maughan, David Walsh.

Subs: Chris McGlynn, Cormac Gordon, Ronan Neary, Stephen Rochford, Brian Henneghan, Robert Holian, Kevin Lynch, Sean Gaughan, Adrian Leonard, Liam Moran, Oisin McHugh, Eoghan McGrath, Ger Holian, Ronan Mallee, Shane Nallen, James Carr.