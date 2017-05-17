A proud day for Offaly legend Daithi Regan 17 May 2017





Jack Regan in the Ireland jersey and right his Dad Daithi during his playing days with Offaly. Jack Regan in the Ireland jersey and right his Dad Daithi during his playing days with Offaly.

The son of Offaly hurling legend Daithi Regan has been named in the Irish rugby squad for this summer's U20 World Cup in Georgia.

Birr's Jack Regan impressed in the recent Six Nations campaign and the Leinster man has made the cut for the 28 man World Cup squad.

The tournament takes place from May 31 to June 18, where Ireland will face New Zealand, Italy and Scotland in their pool.