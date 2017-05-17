Cruciate curse strikes Mulligan for the third time

17 May 2017

Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Leitrim's Connacht SFC championship preparations have suffered a massive set-back with the news that star forward Emlyn Mulligan has torn a cruciate ligament.

It's the third time that the unfortunate Melvin Gaels clubman has been sidelined with an injury of this kind and it follows last week's news that county team-mate Nevin O'Donnell has suffered a similar fate.

Mulligan's experience and talent leaves a big void to fill ahead of Sunday week's Connacht SFC opener against London in Ruislip.




