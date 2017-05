Watch: horse training in former Kildare footballer's blood 17 May 2017





Willie McCreery during his playing days with Kildare and right at the races. Willie McCreery during his playing days with Kildare and right at the races.

Kildare footballer turned horse trainer Willie McCreery featured on the RTE News yesterday.

Based in Rathbride on the edge of the Curragh since 2010, McCreery is now firmly established amongst the top ten Irish flat trainers.

Take a look at what the Leinster SFC winner had to say here...