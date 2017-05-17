Erne success on Breen's radar 17 May 2017





Fermanagh's Aidan Breen.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Fermanagh's Aidan Breen.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Fermanagh defender Aidan Breen feels that league form will count for nothing in Saturday's Ulster SFC clash against Monaghan at Clones.

The Erne County suffered relegation from Division Two this year, while Monaghan ply their trade in the top flight and thus they are overwhelming favourites to win.

Breen revealed to the Fermanagh Herald that the mood in the camp is very good ahead of the clash and he stressed that an upset is a possibility if they play to their potential.

“There was no question of anyone feeling sorry for themselves, no finger-pointing, just a determination to buckle down and prepare for the championship tie with Monaghan. Everyone who is on the panel has been giving it their all.”

He added: “These are the kind of games and the kind of opposition that you want to be playing in. We don't want to be coming off the park being clapped on the back for being beaten by three or four points. That is no use but if we are to win we clearly have to be at our very best.”