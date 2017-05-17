Armstrong and Meehan included in Galway championship panel but Hanley out 17 May 2017





Galway's Sean Armstrong replaces Michael Meehan.

Sean Armstrong and Michael Meehan have been included in Kevin Walsh's Galway championship panel but Finian Hanley has been left out.

Dubbed the Tribesmen's new 'terrible twins' after scoring a hat-trick apiece in the county's All-Ireland U21 final victory over Down in 2005, both Armstrong and Meehan were recalled into the county fold earlier this year after lengthy absences.

Caltra's Meehan has yet to feature on his comeback due to an ankle problem and sustained a back injury in a club game at the weekend. Meanwhile, Armstrong's Salthill/Knocknacarra clubmate Finian Hanley has been excluded from the panel as he starts his recovery from a knee injury.

Mountbellew/Moylough's Michael Daly and Monivea-Abbey's Cillian McDaid are the only players from this year's U21 squad on the 31-man list while Peter Cooke and Sean Andy Kelly, who was tipped for a senior call up, are set to spend the summer months in America.

The Tribesmen will begin their championship campaign against either Mayo or Sligo at Pearse Stadium, Salthill on Sunday 11 June.

2017 Galway senior football championship panel - Ruairí Lavelle (Renvyle), Maghnus Breathnach (An Spidéal), Bernard Power (Corofin), Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn), Luke Burke (Caltra), Michael Farragher (Corofin), Johnny Heaney (Killannin), Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown), Declan Kyne (Clonbur), Gary O'Donnell (Tuam Stars), Liam Silke (Corofin), Cathal Sweeney (Killannin), David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn), David Walsh (Killannin), Paul Conroy (St. James'), Thomas Flynn (Athenry), Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Mícheál Breathnach), Ronan Steede (Corofin), Enda Tierney (Oughterard), Seán Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra), Eamonn Brannigan (St. Michael's), Ian Burke (Corofin), Damien Comer (Annaghdown), Danny Cummins (Claregalway), Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), Micheál Lundy (Corofin), Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey), Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough), Michael Meehan (Caltra), Gary Sice (Corofin), Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne).