One step at a time for Kavanagh 17 May 2017





Carlow's Marty Kavanagh.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Carlow's Marty Kavanagh.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Carlow captain Marty Kavanagh admits that walking up the steps of the Hogan Stand to collect an All-Ireland Cup would be a dream come true.

Kavanagh is just 70 minutes away from at least leading his side out on to the hallowed turf of Croke Park as they prepare to take on Wicklow in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final.

Carlow have home advantage for the match and are favourites to go through to the decider and although Kavanagh has thought about Croker, he stressed to the Carlow Nationalist that they have a job to do on Saturday first.

“In the back of my mind during the league I knew I had a chance to lead my county out in Croke Park and possibly pick the Christy Ring Cup up in the Hogan Stand,” said Kavanagh.

“It is potentially a massive four weeks ahead of us but we cannot be looking past Wicklow on Saturday.”