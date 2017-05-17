O'Brien in pensive mood 17 May 2017





Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien celebrates with Darragh Foley after their side's 2016 All-Ireland qualifier victory over Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien believes that his players are fully focused ahead of their Leinster SFC opener against Wexford on Sunday.

Netwatch Cullen Park hosts the clash of the neighbours as Carlow have been quietly working away in preparation for this clash.

They go into the match as underdogs, but O'Brien stressed to the Carlow Nationalist that there is serious competition for places in the side.

“There is massive competition for places and that is one of the reasons why we had a good league. There are lads fighting for the jersey and I still don't know what our starting 15 will be,” said O'Brien.

“There are at least four positions there and it is a toss-up between two and three players.”