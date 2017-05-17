McGrath keen to see Walsh Park upgrade 17 May 2017





A general view of Walsh Park, Waterford.

The redevelopment of Walsh Park could happen sooner rather than later if the Waterford County Board listen to Derek McGrath.

The Waterford manager has suggested that a change in the format to the Munster SHC for 2018 could fast-track the redevlopment work at the venue.

Under the new format suggested, counties will play a home and away format with the top two teams contesting the Munster senior hurling final.

As it stands, Walsh Park is in need of redevelopment work in order for it to facilitate the large crowds expected at such games.

Walsh Park's capacity currently stands at 11,500 after a safety review held last year and McGrath told the Waterford News & Star that the new format could be introduced at the right time.

“I'd be slow to write off the ground, but I think it (new format) would act as a spark to say 'we need to do something with our ground here'. I don't want to be damning of the people driving that,” said McGrath.

Waterford face either Cork or Tipperary in the Munster SHC semi-final on Sunday June 18th.