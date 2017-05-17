Watch: Drum roll please... here comes the championship 17 May 2017





Ross McKernan belts out the drums to the tune of the Sunday Game theme song! Ross McKernan belts out the drums to the tune of the Sunday Game theme song!

To get you in the mood for a summer full of thrills and spills on the GAA fields, check out this drum cover of the iconic 'Sunday Game' theme tune.

The excitement levels are building throughout the country as the gaelic football and hurling championships are due to commence in earnest this coming weekend.

Watch musician Ross McKernan get into the spirit of things...

Youtube credit: Ross McKernan