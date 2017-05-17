Hectic schedule for Wicklow skipper 17 May 2017





Wicklow's Stephen Kelly Wicklow's Stephen Kelly

Wicklow senior football captain Stephen Kelly is set for a busy time over the coming weekend.

Not only will he lead the Garden County out in their Leinster SFC clash against Louth on Sunday, but 24hrs earlier, the Greystones man will line out for Wicklow as they take on neighbours Carlow in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final.

'Chester' as he is more commonly known told the Wicklow People that it is not ideal playing such important games in such a short space of time, but he stressed that he will be ready for both games.

“Obviously, it's unfortunate that the fixtures are so close. I have been involved in similar situations on a few occasions over the years and there is little to be done about it,” said Kelly.

“Generally, with league fixtures usually played on alternate weekends, there are no problems. Very occasionally we come up against what will happen this weekend. We just have to get on with it.”