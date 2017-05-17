Roche set for 100th appearance 17 May 2017





Wexford's Shane Roche.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Wexford's Shane Roche.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

If selected as expected, Wexford goalkeeper Shane Roche will make his 100th appearance for the county in Sunday's Leinster SFC opener.

The Model County travel to neighbouring Carlow for the provincial clash and Roche embarks on another campaign having made his first appearance for the county in 2006.

Roche began his career as an outfield player before taking over as number one in 2014, but the New Ross man featured outfield last year when introduced as a substitute against Kildare and Fermanagh.

Ironically, Roche has scored 10-115 for Wexford since making his debut against Fermanagh in the All-Ireland qualifiers, eleven years ago.

Nonetheless, on Sunday, he will be determined to keep the Carlow forward line at bay as they look to book their place in the quarterfinal.