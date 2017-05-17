Injury concerns for Model County 17 May 2017





Wexford's Damien Reck and Liam Blanchfield of Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's Damien Reck and Liam Blanchfield of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald may have to change his tactics slightly following injuries to key players.

Shaun Murphy had been plied in the sweeper role for the league campaign and produced some excellent displays in that position.

However, the Oulart-The Ballagh clubman has been ruled out of the clash against Laois on Sunday week with a chest injury sustained in the Wexford SHC.

It looked as if Damien Reck had been earmarked to take up the role, but having linked up with the squad as they prepared to go to Portugal on a training camp, the Oylegate-Glenbrien star damaged ankle ligaments when training in Clare.

Reck will now miss around eight weeks of action, although he was set to miss the Leinster SHC semi-final against Kilkenny anyway as he will be sitting his Leaving Cert.

In further troubling news, goalkeeper Mark Fanning sustained a hand injury while training in Portugal and needed stitches, but he is expected to be ok for the Laois game.