15-week break in Kildare SFC 17 May 2017





Sarsfields are Kildare SFC champions again! Sarsfields are Kildare SFC champions again!

Many clubs in many counties will sympathise with the fact that the Kildare SFC, IFC and JFC will resume in 15 weeks time.

Last weekend saw the opening round in all three grades take place and with one game in the IFC going to a replay this Thursday night, all other clubs in the county won't play a championship match for a staggering 15 weeks.

Maybe it is wrong to highlight this is the case in Kildare as it is happening in a lot of counties around the country, but for any club player to have to wait almost four months for the second round of the championship is just wrong.

This scenario simply doesn't happen in any other sport, ever! Yet, the GAA continuously ignore the plight of the club player. Even the break between the NFL and the provincial championships is something that needs to be addressed.

Already many of the counties in the lower tier hurling championships will not play competitive hurling again till next February and they were joined by Kerry and Meath in that respect following last weekend's conclusion of the Leinster SHC round robin series.

To say, we have a broken season in the GAA is an understatement at this stage and the GAA plus every county needs to address this situation sooner rather than later.