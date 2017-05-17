Ewing calls on support 17 May 2017





Sligo's Neil Ewing and Niall Murphy ©INPHO/James Crombie Sligo's Neil Ewing and Niall Murphy ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sligo captain Neil Ewing has urged the county's supporters to come out in support of the team as they take on Mayo in the Connacht SFC quarterfinal at MacHale Park on Sunday.

Ewing has pleaded with the supporters to get behind the team as it could make a huge difference come the final whistle at the weekend.

The Sligo captain admitted to the Sligo Champion that they are facing one of the top three teams in the country and they will need to be on top of their game, if they are to cause an upset.

“We're playing Mayo who are probably the stand out team in Connacht for the last few years and they have to be admired for how they turned things around since their low point in 2010,” said Ewing.

“They are now a top three team in the country. All we can do is concentrate on Sunday ourselves, it's a big game and when we see all the effort that's being going in all year, lads making themselves available despite college and work, it deserves support.

“In Sligo, people can be quick to criticise sports teams or players, the nature of sport can be fickle at times, but it's very important to get behind this young team.”