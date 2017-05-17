Munster U17 FC: Unsavoury scenes overshadow Kingdom's win 17 May 2017





Cork's Mark Cronin under pressure from Eddie Horan of Kerry.

Kerry took the Munster U17 football silverware courtesy of a 0-15 to 0-10 success over Cork last night but the game was marred by ugly scenes.

The Munster Council are likely to launch an investigation into the game which was played at Austin Stack Park and spoiled by a half-time tunnel bust up as well as a melee at the final whistle.

As for the game itself, Kerry overcame a slow start to finish with five points to spare.

With Michael Slattery, Michael Kelliher and Sean Keane in good scoring form, the Kingdom took an 0-8 to 0-6 into the break.

A black card brought Cork captain Blake Murphy's participation to a premature end and the hosts held on to claim the spoils.

Kerry - D Uosis; G Lyne, D Casey, F Barry; D Casey, E Horan, T Devane; S O’Connell, F Sauerland (0-1); D Casey (0-1), S Doherty (0-1), M Kelliher (0-3, 1f); B Keane (0-1), M Slattery (0-3), S Keane (0-3). Subs: D Cleary (0-2) for D Casey, M Devlin for B Keane, D McMahon for S Doherty, D Looney for S Keane.

Cork - C Lankford; J Corcoran, D O’Mahony, E Murray; D Lardner, G Lardner, J O’Mullane; M Keane (0-1), N O’Sullivan; F Herlihy; B Murphy (0-5, 1f), J Murphy; M Cronin (0-3, 1f), C Russell (0-1), C McMahon. Subs: K Murphy for G Lardner, R Dalton for C McMahon, C Crowley for C Russell, L Twohig for B Murphy (BC), S Desmond for J Murphy.

Referee - D O’Callaghan.