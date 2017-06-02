Rescheduled GAA Memorabilia and Programme Collectors Fair 02 June 2017





The Turloughmore hurling club in Galway are hosting their rescheduled GAA Memorabilia and Programme Collectors Fair at their GAA Centre this Saturday, 3 June (1pm).



The event was planned for two weeks ago but was postponed due to a bereavement.

There will be a good mix of programmes, books, posters and match items for sale on the day and sellers, buyers and browsers are cordially welcome. Sellers tables €10.

Anyone wishing to donate spare programmes or books can contact Liam on 087 9095338 / [email protected]

There is ample parking on the grounds. Teas, coffees and sandwiches will be on sale on the day.

Turloughmore GAA Centre is located 1 mile West of Lackagh Village, Turloughmore, Co. Galway.

How to get there:

From the West:

The Centre is approximately 1 kilometre from Lackagh Village on the N63.

From the South:

Travel via the M18/N18 as far as Oranmore, travel on the N18 past the airport to Claregalway village.

Turn right in Claregalway village, travel on N17 for approximately 6 Kilometres.

Turn right onto N63 and the Centre is approximately 2 kilometres up on left hand side before Lackagh village.

From the North:

If travelling as far as Athlone take directions described under East heading below.

From the East: