Watch: club training isn't what it used to be 16 May 2017





The life of a club footballer has changed dramatically over the last 10 years.

A video shot and edited by journalism student Sally Gorman highlights the challenges facing modern-day club players. Just like the inter-county game, GPS vests, protein drinks and gym workouts have become all too familiar to many club players.

The video, which features Sally's local club St. Mary's in Rochfortbridge, Co. Westmeath, has been shortlisted for a video journalism competition which is being jointly run by University of Limerick and the Irish Examiner, with the best one winning a €500 prize.

Best of luck Sally!