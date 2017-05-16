Mulligan's "got a bit to go" 16 May 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Owen Mulligan in the colours of his home club Cookstown Fr Rocks.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

New recruit Owen Mulligan is still a bit off intercounty championship pace, according to London manager Ciaran Deely.

Three-times an All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, Mulligan has hooked up with the Exiles ahead of their Connacht SFC clash with Leitrim at Ruislip on Sunday week and featured in a challenge match against Waterford over the weekend. But the Cookstown sizzler hasn't played championship football since a 2012 Qualifier defeat to Kerry in Killarney.

"It's been a long time since Owen played at that level. He's played with his club a good bit. He's been a good influence for us and, when he talks, lads really listen," former Wexford captain Deely told The Irish Daily Star.

"Playing-wise, he's got a bit to go yet, just sharpness and fitness. He probably felt himself he finished up with Tyrone a little bit before he wanted to. That decision was taken out of his hands a small bit, which he was disappointed with, and to get back involved in an intercounty set-up is something nice.

"He's finding his feet. It takes a bit of time. There's a certain amount of rustiness. He's 35 going on 36. The game have moved on. If he's an addition to us on the day, then great, but it's not really what we were expecting when we brought him in at the beginning."