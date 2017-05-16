Fitzpatrick "gave deliberately false evidence" says CHC 16 May 2017





The Central Hearings Committee has confirmed that it found Antrim's Matthew Fitzpatrick guilty of intentionally giving false evidence.

The St John's clubman was called to Croke Park last night, having twice successfully appealed a one-match ban arising from his alleged involvement in an incident at the end of Antrim's Division Three league clash with Armagh in March. Incredibly, with the championship opener against Donegal just five days away, the Saffrons attacker had his proposed punishment dramatically increases as he was slapped with a massive 48-week suspension.

The CHC has released the following statement revealing that the player has been dealt with so harshly as he was deemed to have "deliberately misled" the Hearing:

"On 15ú Bealtaine, An Lár Choiste Éisteachta decided that at a Hearing on 4ú Bealtaine 2017, Maitiú Mac Giolla Pádraig (Antrim) gave deliberately false evidence and deliberately misled the Hearing a breach of Riail 7.3 (aa) (4) T.O. 2016.

"An Lár Choiste Éisteachta imposed a suspension of 48 weeks.

"Frainc Mac Síomóin (Antrim Team Manager) and Páid Ó hAodha (Antrim Team Selector) were warned as to their future conduct arising out of evidence they gave at the same Hearing (Riail 7.1 (a) T.O. 2016).

"All parties have the option of appealing against the decisions of An Lár Choiste Éisteachta to the Central Appeals Committee."