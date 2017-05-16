"It was an unbelievably dour game and any criticism that came in was justified" 16 May 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

Rory Gallagher remembers Donegal's dour 2011 championship clash with Antrim all too well.

Six years ago, with Jim McGuinness embarking on his first championship campaign as Donegal manager and Gallagher as his assistant, the Tir Chonail men outscored the Saffrons by 1-10 to 0-7 in a truly awful game at Ballybofey - their first win in the province for four years.

The match was roundly lambasted in the media and - as the teams prepare to renew acquaintances this weekend - current Donegal supremo Gallagher admits it was far from a classic:

"I remember the game and it was an unbelievably dour game and any criticism that came in was justified," the former Fermanagh and Cavan footballer told The Irish News.

"It was a terrible game. We did not perform, we were riddled with nerves and I remember that well. Antrim did not play well, Mark McHugh scored a goal and we won by six points.

"I would like to think that six years on, we would perform a lot better, that we won't be as nervous. I would like to think that we could put our best foot forward."