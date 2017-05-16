Is MDMA's summer over before it begins? 16 May 2017





Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley with Tom Parsons of Mayo.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley with Tom Parsons of Mayo.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

There are fears that Michael Darragh MacAuley could be ruled out of Dublin's Leinster and All-Ireland title defences by injury.

The Irish Independent reports that the former Footballer of the Year and four-times All-Ireland winner with the Dubs could be set to sit out the entire summer if he requires surgery to solve an ongoing injury riddle.

The Ballyboden St. Enda’s clubman has been nursing a foot problem since the end of the league and, despite subsequently playing in his club's first-round Dublin SFC exit at the hands of St Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh four weeks ago, has failed to respond to treatment.

It's been reported that a fresh scan has revealed a further complication, which could mean the energetic midfielder will require surgical intervention, which would bring an end to his season..