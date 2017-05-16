Mayo "really want to win" Connacht - O'Shea 16 May 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Aidan O'Shea says Mayo will be going all out to regain the Nestor Cup this summer.

Having won the previous five Connacht titles, Mayo were beaten at the semi-final stage by Galway last year. They open their 2017 campaign at home to Sligo this Sunday:

"I think from last year, going in after five Connacht titles in a row, maybe subconsciously we took our eye of the ball," the 26-year-old told The Irish Daily Star. "Those things happen. Maybe that edge around the Connacht championship is back and we really want to win that and maybe put us in better stead.

"Last year there was a serious shock factor. I think you could see that in our performance the weeks after it, where we struggled over some of the qualifiers. I think we are in a better place from a player point of view, participation point of view and just bedding in with Stephen [Rochford] as well. That definitely bodes well for the summer."