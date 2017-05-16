Sky Sports reveal their 2017 GAA TV schedule 16 May 2017





Sky Sports at Markievicz Park, Sligo.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Sky Sports at Markievicz Park, Sligo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sky Sports will once again broadcast 14 exclusive fixtures with Dublin’s opening fixture on June 3rd in the Leinster Championship quarter- final acting as the curtain-raiser as they attempt to land a hat-trick of All-Ireland titles.

It’s back-to-back hits for GAA and Sky Sports fans with exclusive coverage of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship semi-final on June 4th when Clare take on Limerick in what is bound to be a hotly contested match-up. Sky Sports’ second week of exclusive Championship coverage gets underway as Kilkenny open their Hurling Championship campaign and go in search of their fourth LSHC title in a row.

Live coverage continues through each round of the season culminating in the Hurling and Football Championship finals in September.

Since first partnering with the GAA in 2014, Sky Sports has brought GAA fans in Ireland and the UK closer to the action through decades of global sports broadcasting experience, as well as bespoke developments designed for football and hurling. For the 2017 season, and the first season of Sky’s new five-year partnership with the GAA, Sky Sports has bolstered its stellar line up of GAA pundits to include Monaghan football legend Dick Clerkin. Dick and the punditry team will offer fans unique and expert perspectives that will allow them to get inside the game like never before.

Dick Clerkin said: “After seventeen years playing inter-county football with Monaghan, I hope I’ll be able to bring some expertise and analysis to the Sky punditry team. This year’s championship has all the hallmarks of a highly competitive campaign and I look forward to being right in the thick of it.”

Jim McGuinness added: "This is my third year with Sky and I'm delighted to be back. My time with Sky has coincided with back to back titles for the Dubs, so it's going to be fascination to see if they can make it three in a row, if they can - they'll have made some history, but there are teams, particularly Kerry, who will be desperate to stop them, so it will make for a very interesting Championship."

Sky Sports’ investment in Gaelic Games extends beyond the Championship, and includes several grassroots partnerships with the GAA such as GAA Super Games Centres, GAA Youth Forum and GAA Coaching Conference.

And for the first time ever, GAA fans can now see all the action instantly and without a contract via NOWTV.com from €10.

Sky Sports full GAA 2017 fixture list:



Exclusive to Sky Sports

Saturday, 3 June

7.00pm Dublin v Carlow/Wexford (LSFC QF)

Sunday, 4 June

4.00pm Clare v Limerick (MSHC Semi-Final)

Saturday, 10 June

7.00pm Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois (LSHC Semi-Final)

Saturday, 17 June

7.00pm Kildare/Laois/Longford v Meath/Louth/Wicklow (LSFC Semi-Final)

Exclusive to Sky Sports

Saturday, 1 July

7.00pm Football or Hurling Qualifier

Saturday, 8 July

7.00pm Football or Hurling Qualifier

Saturday, 15 July

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 3b

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 3b

Saturday, 22 July

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4a

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4a

Saturday, 29 July

5.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4b

7.00pm Football Qualifier Rd 4b

Exclusive to Sky Sports

Saturday, 5 August

4.00pm All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

6.00pm All-Ireland Football Quarter-Final

Semi Final & Final

Sunday, 6 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday, 13 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final

Sunday, 20 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday, 27 August

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Semi-Final

Sunday, 3 September

3.30pm All-Ireland Hurling Final

Sunday, 17 September

3.30pm All-Ireland Football Final