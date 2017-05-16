We need to make home advantage count - Wylie 16 May 2017





Roscommon's Ultan Harney and Drew Wylie of Monaghan when the side's met in the 2016 Allianz FL at Kiltoom.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Roscommon's Ultan Harney and Drew Wylie of Monaghan when the side's met in the 2016 Allianz FL at Kiltoom.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

Monaghan full-back Drew Wylie says he’s relishing Saturday’s Ulster SFC preliminary round against Fermanagh in Clones.

The Farney men’s vice-captain is likely to pick up Erne marksman Sean Quigley this weekend in what should be a fascinating duel between the two at St Tiernach’s Park, where the 6/1 visitors will be looking to spring an early championship upset.

“We played them in the McKenna Cup in January and they were well organised and well prepared and I would expect that Pete McGrath will have built on that and have them even more so now for the championship,” said Wylie.

“We have the advantage though that we are at home, Clones is really the home of Monaghan football, in fact the home of Ulster football, but we have to make home advantage pay.

“I am personally looking forward to it, some people are suggesting I may be marking a particular Fermanagh player but I don’t know about that, it’s whatever way Malachy (O’Rourke) lines it out, but whoever I am marking I will always look forward to a game of championship football, because that’s the level that every young lad wants to play at.

“Playing championship football you are setting yourself challenges, challenges within yourself, as to how you can better yourself as a player and every day you go out you want to improve on the previous day and be better at what you do.”