'It's a local derby and Fermanagh will be well up for it' 16 May 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Monaghan boss Malachy O’Rourke has warned against any complacency creeping in ahead of Saturday’s Ulster senior football championship preliminary round against Fermanagh.

The Farney men are priced as 1/8 favourites to topple Pete McGrath’s charges in their provincial opener at Clones and advance into the quarter-finals against Cavan on June 11th.

However, Derrylin man O’Rourke knows that they’ll have a genuine battle on their hands when his native county comes to visit this weekend.

“I couldn’t emphasise that more because we know from past experience that we can’t let any element of complacency or talk of who you might play in the next round, creep into people’s minds,” O’Rourke stated.

“We only need to look back to last year to realise that, because before we played Longford in the qualifiers people said that we would defeat Longford and that it was a stepping stone on to the latter stages of the championship, but we found to our cost that that wasn’t the case.

“It really is a case of that in all championship games and it doesn’t matter who you play or what their form is regarded as, you have to go out and perform on the day and that’s what we are concentrating on.

“We believe that if we go to Clones on Saturday and perform to the best of our ability we will have a great chance of winning the game but anything less than that would encourage Fermanagh and they could take their chances and beat us.

“It’s a local derby match and Fermanagh will be well up for it particularly after the way the league finished off for them, so I genuinely believe we are in for a very tough game and we have to be prepared for that.”

Throw-in at St Tiernach’s Park on Saturday is at 5pm.