Sheedy: Tipp top class

16 May 2017

Liam Sheedy when in charge of Tipperary.
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Liam Sheedy is confident that Tipperary will silence their critics against Cork in Semple Stadium this weekend.

Question marks surround the reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions following their surprise national league final collapse against Galway but their 2010 All-Ireland winning manager chooses to view that game as a blip on the Premier County's upward trajectory:

“Sometimes when you win you’re put up on a pedestal that isn’t really realistic and then when you lose they just drive you down to rock bottom. The reality is, this team went and won five in a row last year, the first team since the 60s to go from a quarter-final right through, win Munster, win the All- Ireland, really impressive all through," he notes in The Irish Examiner.

“It’s in Thurles, it’s home advantage, Tipp have been very strong. I guess, do you judge Tipp on one day or do you judge Tipp over the previous twelve games that they’d played in last year’s championship and this year’s league?

“And I would say that there’s twelve pieces of data there that say this Tipp team is really top class and I wouldn’t be too upset about the one. People are sometimes very quick to jump on them. They’ve won six of the last nine Munster titles.”




