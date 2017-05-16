All Vietnam Schools Cup 2017 16 May 2017





The Blue Dragon, SIS Gamuda and VAS Hanoi squads with their coaches

All Vietnam Schools Cup 2017

On Saturday 6 May, the finals of the 8th edition of the All Vietnam Schools Cup were played at the Thanh Long (Ascending Dragon) pitch in My Dinh, Hanoi. The titles up for decision on this occasion were the U12 Boys and the U15 Boys. The games were 9-a-side. A brief spill of rain at the start gave way to a day of cloud cover and about 32°C for most of the tournament, perfect Gaelic Football weather for Hanoi. The event was organised by the Viet Celts Gaelic Football club and hosted by VAS Hanoi. Both VAS Hanoi and SIS Gamuda are secondary schools and Blue Dragon is a children’s foundation for disadvantaged kids.

Game 1: U15 Ref (Neil Hiney)

VAS Hanoi 9-8 SIS Gamuda 3-7

VAS Hanoi were up by 4.4 (16pts) to 1.3 (6pts) at half time thanks to some opportunistic scores by Vu Duc Dat, strong running through the midfield by Tran Nguyen Nhu Toan and Pham Duc Viet and tigerish defense from Nguyen Tran Nam Khanh aka ‘Crazy Khanh’. VAS Hanoi started to move the ball with more fluidity in the 2nd half but ironically scored less as sometimes happens. SIS Gamuda got some great scores themselves but never really got into the rhythm that they had in the My Dinh Youth Cup some weeks previous when they nearly beat VAS Hanoi.

Game 2: U12 Ref (Colm Ross)

SIS Gamuda 9-2 Blue Dragon 4-2

SIS Gamuda won this game comprehensively by a 15-point margin with some very clever passing and a number of well-taken scores. Blue Dragon had some good moments in the game but left themselves with a mountain to climb in Game 4 as the U12 Competition was based on aggregate scores over the two games.

Game 3: U15 Ref (Neil Hiney)

Blue Dragon 8-2 SIS Gamuda 5-7

This was SIS Gamuda U15’s best game of the tournament and they ran a very strong Blue Dragon team close in the end. Blue Dragon used their height advantage well, were often first to the ball and more pugnacious in the tackle but SIS Gamuda passed the ball better overall and had a number of long range goals from a very impressive Kim Ji Woo. However, Blue Dragon had slightly too much for them in the end and set up a winner-takes-all clash with VAS Hanoi in Game 5.

Game 4: U12 Ref (Jim Kiernan)

Blue Dragon 3-4 SIS Gamuda 2-2

SIS Gumuda won the U12 competition on an aggregate of 10 pts but didn’t have it all their own way when a feisty and accurate Blue Dragon U12 team won Game 4 by 5pts in a match that will be forever know as the ‘Battle of My Dinh’. Straight from the off, Blue Dragon were anxious to show that they meant business when they dispossessed one of the SIS Gamuda midfielders and combined well to move the ball down the field and get the first score. Both teams were aggressive to the ball and the game while exciting to referee, required the full attention off the match official. A number of yellow cards were handed out to both teams. SIS Gamuda had two penalties given against them, one of which was converted. Blue Dragon won a tempestuous but riveting Game 4 but it was not enough to overturn the defeat they had suffered in Game 2.



Game 5: U15 Ref (Colm Ross)

Blue Dragon 2-6 VAS Hanoi 0-6

The Blue Dragon goalkeeper was outstanding in this game and VAS Hanoi could just not get past him despite some cracking goal chances in the first half. By the time the 1st half was finished, the Blue Dragon goalkeeper had made finger tip saves in all four corners of the Blue Dragon goal. It was without doubt one of the finest individual displays seen in Vietnamese Youth Gaelic Football over the last decade.

In the 2nd half, VAS Hanoi elected to kick mostly for points and this strategy seemed to be working as they started to reel Blue Dragon back in. Le Hoang Minh aka ‘Minh Bot’ kicked a number of very elegant 45s and points from open play as he has done all season to set up an exciting last few minutes.

VAS Hanoi could have equalised with their last chance of the game in the last minute and so won the U15 competition by superior points’ difference but Blue Dragon raced down the field to score a goal with seconds left and copper-fasten the victory and win the competition. Blue Dragon won the U15 competition in very dynamic style with great skills on display from both teams.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the referees, Colm Ross, Neil Hiney and Jim Kiernan who had to be in the zone throughout the tournament. Well done to all the coaches, Sean O’Connell, Thanh Nguyen, Rebecca O’Keeffe (Blue Dragon) John Shoulders (SIS Gamuda) Neil Hiney and Jim Kiernan (VAS Hanoi).

Thanks also to Rowena Barnett who presented the medals and trophies with assistance from David Cunningham. Colm Murnaghan and Rod Barnett helped out with their considerable photographic skills. Le Ngoc Anh and Uyen Nguyen were, as always, solid with tournament logistics. Jarrod Reames and Warren Wells contributed in build up to the event. Special mentions must go to the Irish Embassy, the Asian County Board, DFAT, the GAA, the Global Games Development Fund and O'Neills for their vital support of the Viet Celts Schools Gaelic Football program.