Last year is gone - O'Sullivan

Cork manager Kieran Kingston and selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston and selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan says Cork's defeat to Tipperary in last year's Munster SHC will have no bearing on Sunday's provincial quarter-final.

Semple Stadium is the venue for the first major hurling match of the summer and selector O'Sullivan insists that the nine-poont defeat at the corresponding stage in 2016 has been consigned to history:

"Last year has gone. That doesn't interest us. If I worried about all the games we lost in the past we'd be here for a long evening. It has no resemblance to where we are now.," the former Cork full back states in The Irish Independent.

"I'd like to think we have improved. There are very good positives. The group is gelling better and better as the weeks go on, on and off the field.

"The older lads teach the younger lads about work-life balance; a lot of them are under a lot of pressure so it's good to see that mentoring. It gives the older lads, who have so much to offer, encouragement to see the younger lads develop, and they help to push them as high as they can go."