Magee: Wicklow good enough to beat Louth 16 May 2017





Wicklow Manager Johnny Magee

Johnny Magee believes Wicklow have the quality to defeat Louth in their Leinster SFC opener in Parnell Park on Sunday.

The Wee County will start the first-round clash as favourites, having secured promotion to Division Two of the league while the Garden County finished seventh in Division Four, but Magee is confident he can register his first championship win at the helm:

“Preparations are going well, training is going well so look we’ll be quietly confident that if we perform on the day that we could beat Louth. So it’s a huge incentive for the lads”, the Kilmacud Crokes clubman tells gaa.ie.

“The lads played club football for two weeks so it was a nice break for the lads just to kind of recharge the batteries a small bit. Go back with their clubs and enjoy a bit of club football.

“We came back in with the focus, it was then just concentrating on Louth so it was nice to have that two week break to get kind of get lads to refocus the minds and concentrate on something different than Wicklow.

“History shows you that Wicklow are generally the underdogs every time they go to play championship so look we’ll concentrate on ourselves. I’m confident, that if we come and play to our potential, that we are good enough to beat them."