HS hurling team of the week 15 May 2017





The Meath players warm up before their Leinster SHC round 3 clash against Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park.

Here are the players that impressed us the most over the course of the weekend's Leinster SHC and Lory Meagher Cup action...

1. Paddy Maloney (Westmeath)



The Castletown-Geoghegan clubman kept a clean sheet and his puck-outs more often than not found a team-mate.



2. James O'Connor (Kerry)



O'Connor was one of the stand-out performers in defence for the Kingdom but that was of little consolation after they succumbed to a three point loss.



3. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)



The Westmeath number three proved to be the rock on which many a Meath attack perished in TEG Cusack Park.





4. Dwane Palmer (Laois)



The O'Moore County gained revenge for their Division 1B league defeat at the hands of the Kingdom back in February.



5. Cha Dwyer (Laois)



The Laois centre-back enjoyed a solid outing against Kerry and more of the same will be required if they are to stand any chance of causing an upset against Wexford in the last eight.



6. Damien Healy (Meath)



Meath's return to the Leinster SHC ended with relegation back to the Christy Ring but with players of the calibre of captain Healy amongst their ranks it won't be long before the Royals will be back.





7. Paul Greville (Westmeath)



Along with full-back Doyle, Greville really stood up and was counted for Westmeath when they needed him most.



8. Ross King (Laois)



The Laois captain continued his rich vein of scoring form when converting 11 of his 12 frees.





9. Paddy Purcell (Laois)



King's free scoring midfield partner also continued where he left off against Meath last day out – this time scoring 1-2 – as Eamonn Kelly's side sailed through the round-robin stage.



10. Adam Gannon (Meath)



Meath's forwards failed to fire as a unit against Westmeath but Gannon – who finished with four points to his name – was an exception.

11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath)



Scored the all-important goal in the Michael Ryan's side's hard-earned two point victory over neighbours Meath and also chipped in with three points.



12. Ronan Crowley (Lancashire)



The Bandon native scored an incredible 0-21 (14 frees) in Lancashire's 0-24 to 1-18 Lory Meagher Cup win over Cavan.



13. Allan Devine (Westmeath)



Despite losing the services of Derek McNicholas to a red card in the 34th minute, Devine's accurate free taking helped Westmeath to keep Meath at arms length in Mullingar.





14. Liam Watson (Warwickshire)



The former Antrim man is enjoying his new lease of life with the Exiles – he found the target seven times as they secured a trip to Croke Park for the Lory Meagher Cup decider.



15. Shane Nolan (Kerry)



A 2-6 return from the Kerry sharpshooter wasn't enough to prevent his team from losing out in the Leinster SHC quarter-final permutations.