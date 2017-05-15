Watch: farcical scenes as game ends after 13 seconds 15 May 2017





The Loup had a goal to spare over Glenullin in the end! The Loup had a goal to spare over Glenullin in the end!

There were farcical scenes at a club game in Derry yesterday which lasted just 13 seconds!

The ACFL Division 1 clash between The Loup and Glenullin went ahead, despite the latter refusing to the field. And it was decided by an Anthony O'Neill goal with the second and final kick of the game.

A tweet by Glenullin forward and former county star Eoin Bradley later in the day suggested that his club was not prepared to play under the appointed referee.