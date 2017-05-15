Twitter salutes 'warrior' McMahon
15 May 2017
Tyrone's Joe McMahon and Brian Dooher celebrate their side's All-Ireland final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2008.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
Many tributes have been paid on social media to Joe McMahon who announced his inter-county retirment this afternoon.
The 33-year-old has decided to call time on his glittering Tyrone career after a long battle with injury.
"I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team. I have to accept the reality that my body is saying it's game over," he said in a statement.
The versatile Omagh St. Enda's clubman made his senior debut for the Red Hands in the 2004 Dr McKenna Cup final against Donegal and went on to win All-Ireland medals in 2005 and '08 as well as four Ulster SFC titles.