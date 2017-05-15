Twitter salutes 'warrior' McMahon 15 May 2017





Tyrone's Joe McMahon and Brian Dooher celebrate their side's All-Ireland final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2008.

Many tributes have been paid on social media to Joe McMahon who announced his inter-county retirment this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has decided to call time on his glittering Tyrone career after a long battle with injury.

"I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team. I have to accept the reality that my body is saying it's game over," he said in a statement.

The versatile Omagh St. Enda's clubman made his senior debut for the Red Hands in the 2004 Dr McKenna Cup final against Donegal and went on to win All-Ireland medals in 2005 and '08 as well as four Ulster SFC titles.

Best of luck to @Bigjoemc in retirement from the county setup. Been some servant for @TyroneGAALive over the years, #willbemissed — Cathal McCarron (@mc_carron1) May 15, 2017

Huge debt of gratitude all of @TyroneGAALive owe @Bigjoemc . Leaves a legacy of fearless & selfless service #SetEmUpJoe pic.twitter.com/EtfzR7PmZj — James Murphy (@Jamspud) May 15, 2017

Best of luck to Joe McMahon on the announcement of his retirement from Inter County football! pic.twitter.com/UzM5W3HVwA — GPA (@gaelicplayers) May 15, 2017

2 All Irel SFC, 4 Ulster SFC, 1 All-Irel MFC, 1 Ulster MFC, 1 NFL, 2 Ulster U21FC- fair to say Big Joe doesn't owe us anything #TyroneGAA — Barry O'Donnell (@bod_uherald) May 15, 2017

So sad to hear that Joe McMahon has called time on his inter-country career. So many unforgettable days. Thank you @Bigjoemc!! #GAA — The Plath Diaries (@theplathdiaries) May 15, 2017

Another link to Tyrone's great team goes as Joe McMahon retires. A man for the trenches but talented ball-player too https://t.co/iPEnzc9FCx — Mark Gallagher (@bailemg) May 15, 2017

Best of luck to @Bigjoemc on his retirement. A real warrior. Our game will be a lesser game without him. — Alan O'Mara (@AOMTHECAT) May 15, 2017

Another Tyrone GAA legend retires - Joe McMahon was some player!!! https://t.co/uoKbrJ0mwm 1 of most versatile #Tyrone players! @Bigjoemc pic.twitter.com/HB3osFUZFQ — Chris Curran (@CJCurran1) May 15, 2017