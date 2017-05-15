Twitter salutes 'warrior' McMahon

15 May 2017

Tyrone's Joe McMahon and Brian Dooher celebrate their side's All-Ireland final victory over Kerry at Croke Park in 2008.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Many tributes have been paid on social media to Joe McMahon who announced his inter-county retirment this afternoon.

The 33-year-old has decided to call time on his glittering Tyrone career after a long battle with injury.

"I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team. I have to accept the reality that my body is saying it's game over," he said in a statement.

The versatile Omagh St. Enda's clubman made his senior debut for the Red Hands in the 2004 Dr McKenna Cup final against Donegal and went on to win All-Ireland medals in 2005 and '08 as well as four Ulster SFC titles.




Most Read Stories

GAA tweets of the week

Watch: the best bits from classic Dublin SFC encounter

Mulligan makes London debut

Injury forces McMahon into retirement

Meehan suffers injury setback

What they said ... the weekend in quotes


Android app on Google Play