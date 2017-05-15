Rossies dealt Harney blow 15 May 2017





Roscommon's Ultan Harney with Tiernan McCann of Tyrone.

A back injury is threatening Ultan Harney's participation in Roscommon's Connacht SFC semi-final against either Leitrim or London on June 18.

The talented forward missed Clann na nGael's 6-10 to 1-9 Roscommon SFC second round victory over St. Croan's with a suspected fracture of the vertebrae on Saturday, which is expected to keep him sidelined for a number of weeks. Midfielder Thomas Corcoran is also a doubt for the Rossies' championship opener after suffering a collarbone injury in Strokestown's 2-16 to 0-11 win over Kilmore.

Meanwhile, holders St. Brigid's made it two wins from two when they dramatically defeated St. Faithleach's by 4-8 to 2-11, while there were also wins for Western Gaels and Elphin over Padraig Pearses and Castlerea St. Kevin's respectively.

