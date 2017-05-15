Injury forces McMahon into retirement 15 May 2017





Joe McMahon in action for Tyrone against Wexford in the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Joe McMahon in action for Tyrone against Wexford in the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Tyrone's double Sam Maguire Cup winner Joe McMahon has called time on his glittering inter-county career.

In a statement released this afternoon, McMahon cited ongoing injury problems as his reason for stepping away from the Tyrone fold. The 2005 and '08 All-Ireland SFC medallist, who will continue to line out at club level, hasn't kicked a ball for the Red Hands since suffering a groin injury in their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry two years ago, having also sustained a serious hamstring injury while playing for Omagh St. Enda's in the meantime.

McMahon will be remembered as one of the most versatile players in the game. The 33-year-old started the 2008 All-Ireland final win over Kerry at wing forward, but played most of the game alongside his younger brother Justin in the full back line as Tyrone snuffed out the threat of the Kingdom's 'Twins Towers' of Kieran Donaghy and Tommy Walsh.

Joe McMahon beats Kieran Donaghy to the ball during the 2008 All-Ireland final.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

He also started the 2005 final win over Kerry, but had to replaced because of injury.

As well as pocketing two Celtic Crosses, McMahon retires with four Ulster SFC, one All-Ireland MFC, one National League and two Ulster U21 medals.

"The combination of injuries over the last two years and the struggle to respond to treatment to gain the fitness required at this level has compelled me to call time on my inter-county career," McMahon said.

"I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team, but I have to accept the reality that it is my body which is saying it’s game over. Hopefully though, I will still be able to play with my club, Omagh St Enda’s.

"I was very fortunate to have played with and against some of the greatest players to have graced the game and under one the GAA’s greatest managers, Mickey Harte. I am so indebted to those who helped me along the way- my wife Geraldine and I must mention my children Aoibhe, Anna and Joseph, my parents, family, friends and my club Omagh St Enda’s, my former schools Omagh CBS and St Conor’s P.S and St Mary’s College Belfast. I acknowledge the support of the Tyrone backroom teams and the friendship of Mickey Moynagh over the years. The GPA has also been a great help in time of need.

"I can reflect now on the elements that make Tyrone such a passionate county for its football- the County Board, Club Tyrone and the loyal supporters with their families. I thank all of them for the generosity of their time and resources and for the brilliant memories shared.

"I wish all my colleagues in the 2017 squad every success for the championship ahead. I say to them, enjoy all your days with Tyrone. There is no greater honour than pulling on the jersey."