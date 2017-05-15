Watch: the best bits from classic Dublin SFC encounter

15 May 2017

St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh's Paul Brogan and David Kelly with Tom Shields of Castleknock.
©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Alan Brogan and Ciaran Kilkenny said it was one of the best games they've ever played in and who are we to disagree with them!

Castleknock and St. Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh lit up the second round of the Dublin SFC by serving up an epic contest at Parnell Park on Saturday. Kilkenny's Castleknock, who contested their first county final last year, prevailed by 2-18 to 2-15 after extra-time and here are the highlights:

Youtube credit: Official Dublin GAA




Most Read Stories

GAA tweets of the week

Watch: the best bits from classic Dublin SFC encounter

Mulligan makes London debut

Injury forces McMahon into retirement

Meehan suffers injury setback

What they said ... the weekend in quotes


Android app on Google Play