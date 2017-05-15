Watch: the best bits from classic Dublin SFC encounter 15 May 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh's Paul Brogan and David Kelly with Tom Shields of Castleknock.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Alan Brogan and Ciaran Kilkenny said it was one of the best games they've ever played in and who are we to disagree with them!

Castleknock and St. Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh lit up the second round of the Dublin SFC by serving up an epic contest at Parnell Park on Saturday. Kilkenny's Castleknock, who contested their first county final last year, prevailed by 2-18 to 2-15 after extra-time and here are the highlights:

Youtube credit: Official Dublin GAA