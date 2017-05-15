Tipp can't brush league final loss 'under the carpet', warns Maher 15 May 2017





Tipperary's Padraic Maher at the launch of the 2017 Munster senior hurling and football championships.

Padraic Maher says Tipperary were bitterly disappointed with their Allianz League final performance against Galway and need to learn from it ahead of Sunday's Munster SHC quarter-final against Cork.

The All-Ireland champions crashed to a shock 0-13 to 3-21 defeat at the Gaelic Grounds on April 23, and will be desperate to bounce back with a win against their old rivals in Thurles this weekend.

"I'd prefer not to get any wake-up calls and get the wins if you can at all," the Tipp skipper told the Irish Examiner.

"If you're going to say a wake-up call, you’d rather get it in the league, I suppose, than the championship. But at the end of the day, it's a national title and another one gone by the wayside for us.

"That was my fourth league final and I've lost them all now. It's very disappointing. And it makes it twice as bad that we didn't even put in any kind of a performance.

"Galway brought a very high intensity to the game. They were sharper than us. They bet us to every breaking ball, 50-50 ball, they bet us to every one of them. That can't come as a surprise to us because over the last number of years Galway and ourselves have had very tight matches.

"You can't brush it under the carpet either. You have to take your learnings from it. This is another challenge now against Cork and we're concentrating on them now."