Fancy a one-to-one coaching session with Aidan O'Shea? 15 May 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Mayo club Breaffy GAA has unveiled details of a Monster Auction fundraiser they are holding on Saturday, May 27.

And the club's county contingent – Aidan, Seamus and Conor O'Shea and Rob Hennelly – have generously agreed to make their services available.

Anyone who would like a one-to-one coaching session for their son or daughter with any one of the Mayo stars will be encouraged to dig deep into their pockets on the night.

Also up for auction will be exclusive behind the scenes packages with both RTE and Sky Sports for a televised Mayo match.

Those prizes also include match tickets and the opportunity to meet Mayo players afterwards.

Check out the lengthy list of items that will be available to purchase on the night at www.breaffygaa.ie.