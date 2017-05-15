Motivation wasn't a problem for Laois 15 May 2017





Laois boss Eamonn Kelly had no problem motivating his players for yesterday's Leinster SHC round-robin clash with Kerry in Tralee, having lost to the same opposition in the Allianz League earlier this year.

“Psychologically, it was a big one coming down here because when we came down here in February 12 for the league meeting we got turned over. The players felt they owed it to themselves to go out and perform and I think they did that," he said after the 2-21 to 3-15 victory set up a Leinster SHC quarter-final date with Wexford in two weeks' time.

"We probably had a patchy enough first half considering we gave two goals before half-time, but they stuck to their task well with those early second half scores."