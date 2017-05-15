Video: Moloney gives Tipp 'a lift'!

15 May 2017

Tipperary players celebrate their FL Division 3 final replay victory over Wexford at St Brendan's Park, Birr.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

This is what happens when you talk about a team-mate in an interview. Watch to the end! 

Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert was busy complimenting Player of the Match Aishling Moloney as being ‘so mature’ after the Lidl National League Division 2 Final replay win over Wexford in Birr on Sunday..

Moloney kicked six brilliant points in the 0-15 to 1-10 victory. 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Meehan suffers injury setback

Mulligan makes London debut

Kerry SFC: Cooper bags 1-4 as Crokes open defence in style

Kilkenny football hits new low as Stephens give semi-final walkover

Tragic death of young Meath GAA star


Android app on Google Play