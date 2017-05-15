Video: Moloney gives Tipp 'a lift'! 15 May 2017





Tipperary players celebrate their FL Division 3 final replay victory over Wexford at St Brendan's Park, Birr.

This is what happens when you talk about a team-mate in an interview. Watch to the end!

Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert was busy complimenting Player of the Match Aishling Moloney as being ‘so mature’ after the Lidl National League Division 2 Final replay win over Wexford in Birr on Sunday..

Moloney kicked six brilliant points in the 0-15 to 1-10 victory.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.