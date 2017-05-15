GAA tweets of the week 15 May 2017



Has Brian Cody gone soft? David Herity thinks so...

.....and all the abuse he gave me about my first touch pic.twitter.com/j7tqQubi5L — David Herity (@DavidHerity) May 13, 2017

Great day for Westmeath boys & girls, congrats to both teams #iarmhi Abu — Dessie Dolan (@dessiedolan) May 14, 2017

Well done to everyone involved in Vins strictly 2017 last night... @ Croke Park https://t.co/RiE1e4lwEr — Diarmuid Connolly (@dermoc123) May 14, 2017

Never mind your 12 points ud want at least 12 jäger bombs in you to put with this shit #Eurovision — Ken McGrath (@kenmcgrath78) May 13, 2017

Good playing for @CloyneGaa tonight.fair play Tracton, fought it out to the end...& great to meet my old friend Tommy Lynch...#downthefield pic.twitter.com/EMCvC0wuh2 — Dónal Óg Cusack (@DonalOgC) May 13, 2017

Derry county board send a referee to our match 2 day..who isn't aloud 2 referee our club..and who took me 2 court for 500pound..#onliinderry — eoinbradley (@skinnerlad) May 14, 2017

In Ireland we are ready for the big game. Thanks to @zach2e for the gear and good luck to our own @MarkOConnor15, @GeelongCats #mynewteam pic.twitter.com/dXjXROXOJT — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) May 12, 2017

Pleasure being asked back to attend @StFintansSport awards last night.. congrats to all the lads on a brilliant year of sport in the school pic.twitter.com/ptTOLXMhdk — Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) May 13, 2017