McClure in line to face Derry after injury scare 15 May 2017





Tyrone's Declan McClure and Padraig Faulkner of Cavan.

Declan McClure has handed Tyrone manager Mickey Harte an unexpected boost ahead of Sunday week's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Derry by returning to action with his club yesterday.

The 23-year-old midfielder had been all but ruled out of the Red Hands' opening defence of the Anglo-Celt Cup after sustaining a knee injury in training last Saturday week, but a scan revealed no serious damage and he was given the all-clear to line out for Clonoe O'Rahilly's in their Division 1 league win over Edendork.

McClure featured prominently for Tyrone during the Allianz League with some high-energy performances, particularly in their opening rounds against Roscommon and Dublin.

Meanwhile, Derry warmed up for the Celtic Park showdown with a 1-16 to 1-15 SF challenge victory over Westmeath in Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan yesterday.