Mulligan makes London debut 15 May 2017





Owen Mulligan in action for Tyrone in 2010.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Owen Mulligan in action for Tyrone in 2010.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Owen Mulligan is in line to feature in London's Connacht SFC quarter-final against Leitrim on May 28 after making his debut for the Exiles in a SF challenge against Waterford on Saturday.

According to the Irish Examiner, the three-time All-Ireland winning forward with Tyrone was held scoreless by Thomas O'Gorman before being substituted in the second half. London lost on a 1-9 to 1-13 scoreline before taking in another challenge match against a Cork junior selection yesterday.

Mulligan became eligible to play for Ciaran Deely's side after lining out for Fulham Irish in a club hurling championship game last month.