Hannon hands Limerick a boost

15 May 2017

Limerick's Declan Hannon against Waterford.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Limerick have received a boost ahead of next month's Munster SHC semi-final against Clare with the return of Declan Hannon to fitness.

The Limerick Leader is reporting that the centre back played the entire second half of Adare's 0-15 to 1-7 Limerick SHC second round win over Knockainey at the weekend after recovering from the injury he sustained in the Treaty County's Allianz League semi-final loss to Galway on April 16.

Peter Casey is also on course to feature in the June 4 semi-final after scoring three points for Na Piarsaigh in their 3-18 to 1-15 victory over champions Patrickswell. Casey had been out of action with a foot injury.

On the minus side, Diarmuid Byrnes, Alan Dempsey, William O'Donoghue and Gearoid Hegarty didn't lined out for their clubs over the weekend, and are in a race against time to be fit for the Clare game. 




